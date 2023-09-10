China’s deeper curbs on iPhones prompt further sell-off in global tech stocks
10 September 2023 - 07:48
China’s widening curbs on government staff using iPhones intensified a sell-off in global tech stocks on Friday on fears that Apple and its suppliers could take a hit from rising China-US tensions and growing competition from Huawei.
Apple shares have tumbled 6.4% over the past two days, wiping $190bn (about R3.6-trillion) from its market capitalisation, after news that Beijing had recently ordered some central government employees to stop using iPhones at work...
