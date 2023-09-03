India's economy grows at fastest pace in a year

India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, especially as China's post-pandemic recovery has slowed.Picture: NIHARIKA KULKARNI/REUTERS
India's economy grew at its quickest pace in a year in the April-June quarter, buoyed by strong services activity and robust demand, but a drier than normal monsoon season could restrain future growth.
GDP expanded 7.8% on an annual basis, accelerating from 6.1% growth recorded in the March quarter. It was the highest reading since the equivalent period of 2022, when growth stood at 13.1%.
India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, especially as China's post-pandemic recovery has slowed.
The country's chief economic adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, maintained his 6.5% growth forecast for the full year. “Growth prospects appear bright, though external factors pose a downside risk,” he said.
Capital Economics' Thamashi De Silva said India's GDP data was strong despite policy tightening by the Reserve Bank of India. The bank has raised its interest rate by 250 basis points since May 2022.
“The push is provided by the services sector where both trade, transport and finance and real estate have grown by 9.2% and 12.1% in high base growth rates,” said Madan Sabnavis, economist at Bank of Baroda.
Construction activity growth was also strong at 7.9%.
But most economists warned that dry conditions could hurt growth in the coming quarters.
India is likely to receive an average amount of rainfall in September, after the driest August in more than a century.
“Going forward, we need to watch for risks to the agriculture sector, sustenance of capex push from central and state governments, global demand conditions and lagged impact of interest rate hikes,” said Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities.
