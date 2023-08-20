Young talents revamp PnP Clothing range
Clothing business has been recording strong growth due to the popularity of quality day-to-day basic items
20 August 2023 - 06:43
Pick n Pay Clothing is adding fresh looks at its stores with a new summer range designed by young creators as it evolves from its origins of leggings and basic T-shirts. It will also revamp its flagship stores with a more extensive range.
A unit of JSE-listed food retailer Pick n Pay, the clothing business has been recording strong growth due to the popularity of its quality day-to-day basic items. Since 2020 it has launched curated collections by upcoming designers, at accessible prices...
