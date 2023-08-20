Winning bidder for new mining cadastral system identified
Minerals Council welcomes the system as the path to unlocking investment and clearing mining and prospecting licence backlogs
20 August 2023 - 06:32
The winning bidder for the new automated mining cadastral system has been identified, but the bidding process still needs to be audited before the contract is awarded.
The system is expected to unlock investment in exploration and clear the backlog of mining and prospecting licences..
