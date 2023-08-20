Urgency the key for new transmission company
Minister Pravin Gordhan says two more licences required from Nersa before Eskom offshoot can be up and running
20 August 2023 - 07:33
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said his department would try to expedite the process of establishing a national transmission company as the restructuring of Eskom continues.
“This process is complicated as it involves getting consent from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa for a transmission licence. One of the licences has been issued and two others are being awaited. Hopefully, in the coming weeks there will be answers on the other two licences,” Gordhan told Business Times...
