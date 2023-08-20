OBITUARY
Julian Ogilvie Thompson: A life in the political hot seat for Anglo
Former executive chair of Anglo American and De Beers has died aged 89
20 August 2023 - 06:59
Julian Ogilvie Thompson, who has died at 89 in Johannesburg, was the executive chair of Anglo American and De Beers during the politically fraught 1980s and 1990s.
He succeeded Harry Oppenheimer as chair of De Beers in 1985, and in 1989 moved the registration of its non-South African diamond assets to Switzerland to prevent them being nationalised by a future ANC government...
