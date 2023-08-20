The Big Read
India’s rice export ban hikes prices
SA consumers hit as knock-on effect felt in imports from Thailand
20 August 2023 - 07:03
The Indian government has banned the export of non-basmati white rice to curb inflation amid fears that the El Nino weather phenomenon in Southeast Asia will hamper production in the world's second-biggest supplier of the staple food.
The ban is already hitting South African consumers in the pocket. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.