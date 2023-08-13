Taxi strike threatened Cape tourism recovery
13 August 2023 - 07:10
Cape Town's tourism sector is dealing with the immediate consequences and long-term implications of the past week's violent taxi strike, which ended on Thursday.
Southern African Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost said “members have reported a significant amount of disruption. However, immediate cancellations have been limited. The short-term impact is severe. However, we need to consider the long-term impact as the strike has inflicted substantial harm upon the city and, by extension, South Africa's reputation.”..
