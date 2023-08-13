Soaring rice prices hit billions in Africa, Asia
13 August 2023 - 07:23
A surge in rice prices to the highest level in almost 15 years is renewing fears that food is going to get a lot more expensive for the world’s poorest people.
The grain is vital to the diets of billions in Asia and Africa. It contributes as much as 60% of total calorie intake for people in parts of Southeast Asia and Africa, and that rises to 70% in countries such as Bangladesh. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.