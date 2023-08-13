New Biden economic adviser strong on school spending
13 August 2023 - 07:44
US President Joe Biden is tapping C Kirabo Jackson, a labour economist whose research advocates robust public spending on schools, to fill out his three-member Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), says a White House official.
The selection suggests public education will be a key focus area for Biden’s brains trust ahead of a 2024 re-election bid expected to turn on the strength of the economy. The position does not require Senate confirmation. ..
