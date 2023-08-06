World Cup inequality on show as SA and Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz advance
Jamaica plays Columbia next
06 August 2023 - 07:10
Jamaica’s progress through to the knockout stages of the Fifa Women’s World Cup is built on a strong defence, but just as important to their on-pitch success are a GoFundMe page and the help of the Caribbean island’s most famous son — Bob Marley.
Ahead of their last 16 match against Colombia on Tuesday, the success of the self-styled Reggae Girlz has reignited a debate around the vast disparities in resources between the tournament’s teams...
