Tiger Brands goes big on small shops
Group targets major revenue growth from strong drive into informal sector
06 August 2023 - 07:08
Food producer Tiger Brands is aggressively pushing its products into spaza shops as it targets double digit revenue growth from the informal and independent market in the next two years.
Garth Fraser, route to market manager at Tiger Brands, said in 2020 the group realised that some of its products, especially in home, personal care and baby categories, did not have visibility in the informal retail market. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.