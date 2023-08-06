Duncan Pieterse tipped as new Treasury DG
Head of Treasury’s asset & liability management section is said to be the likely successor for Dondo Mogajane
06 August 2023 - 07:18
Duncan Pieterse, a young economist who has been central in the crafting of the National Treasury’s R254bn Eskom debt relief, has emerged as the frontrunner for the position of director-general.
Business Times understands that Pieterse, who is chief of the Treasury's assets & liabilities division, could get the nod to take over from Dondo Mogajane, who left last year. Ismail Momoniat has been holding the reins in the interim...
