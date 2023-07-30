Transnet bottleneck throttles Kumba Iron Ore
Company could consider reconfiguration after freight problems cost R6bn in lost sales
30 July 2023 - 09:08
Increasing rail disruptions on the 870km line connecting mines in the iron ore-rich Northern Cape to the port of Saldhana in the Western Cape could lead to a short-term reconfiguration of Anglo American's Kumba Iron Ore unit.
Duncan Wanblad, Anglo American CEO, described Transnet as “Kumba's bottleneck” and cautioned that if rail logistics problems persist, the parent company could consider a technical reconfiguration of its iron ore operations...
