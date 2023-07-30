Tourism trajectory pointing in the right direction
The industry is recovering and the government has announced initiatives including the tourism equity fund to accelerate sector transformation
30 July 2023 - 07:04
Tourism, one of the sectors crippled by the pandemic, has recorded an improvement in BEE, according to the Sanlam Transformation Gauge report.
It achieved level 4 recognition in the 2022 and 2023 reports, with enterprise supplier development being the standout performer, climbing to 81.12% of target from 62% last year. Ownership rose to 85% from 78%, management increased to 68% from 66% and skills development edged up to 86.5% from 86%. ..
