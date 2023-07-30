Samsung sets new standard in foldables
30 July 2023 - 08:56
Five generations of a new technology format have finally begun delivering near-flawless foldable phones.
Samsung reclaimed leadership of the category on Wednesday night when it launched the new Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea. It was the first Unpacked event in the home base of one of the world's largest consumer electronics manufacturers. To mark the occasion, the launch was attended by Suga, a member of BTS, the world's best-known K-pop (Korea-pop) group. ..
