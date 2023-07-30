A quick coffee with ...
A quick coffee with … Michelle Constant
The CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in South Africa, talks to Samantha Enslin-Payne about trade relations, entrepreneurship and her love of radio
30 July 2023 - 08:52
Michelle Constant is perhaps best known for her extensive career in radio and the arts, but the majority of her seven-day work week is as the CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in South Africa.
We meet at the Gordon Institute for Business Science (Gibs) in Illovo, Johannesburg, where the chamber’s office is located, and being an icy winter morning, we move chairs and a table outside to warm up in the sun...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.