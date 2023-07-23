Unions unhappy over Transnet port partnership
Untu, Satawu accuse Philippine company of human rights abuses
23 July 2023 - 07:19
Two trade unions representing employees of Transnet-run ports have opposed the selection of a strategic equity partner to help develop Durban’s container terminal.
Transnet on Monday announced the Philippine company International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) as the preferred bidder for a 25-year joint venture with Transnet Port Terminals to develop and upgrade Durban Container Terminal Pier 2...
