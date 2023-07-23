UK’s big grocers cleared of profiteering from food prices
23 July 2023 - 06:09
Britain’s antitrust regulator has cleared the country’s biggest supermarkets of profiteering from high food costs, but said some retailers were not doing enough to allow customers to compare product prices.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said operating profits in the grocery sector fell by 41.5% last year, while average operating margins narrowed from 3.2% to 1.8% as retailers’ costs rose faster than revenues. This indicated that costs have not been passed on in full to consumers, the body said this week. ..
