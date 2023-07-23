The Big Read
Tough times drive SA motorists to downgrade
Cash-strapped consumers choosing cheaper brands, used vehicles or rentals to cut costs, dealers say
23 July 2023 - 07:29
Harsh economic realities are forcing consumers to re-evaluate their spending, leading some motorists to downgrade from their German dream machines to more affordable and fuel-efficient cars.
Others are keeping their cars for longer, while renting a vehicle is an increasingly popular option to avoid the costs of ownership. ..
