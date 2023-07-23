Telkom cuts the cable and lays down the fibre
Telkom is determined to turn its fortunes around and provide consumers with value but to do so it must ‘change its trajectory’
23 July 2023 - 07:25
Having fended off a number of takeover bids, latest from a consortium led by its erstwhile boss, Telkom can now focus on continuing discussions to sell stakes in various subsidiaries to revive its fortunes.
The 40% state-owned telecom giant also has ambitious plans for its lucrative infrastructure businesses, with plans to connect another 1- million houses to its fibre network in 12 to 18 months...
