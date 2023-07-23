Monetary policy is the Reserve Bank’s department, says Kganyago
On the back of an interest rate hike, the Reserve Bank governor has stressed that it is his job to protect the rand, as mandated by the constitution
23 July 2023 - 06:55
The Reserve Bank cautioned this week that its nearly two-year hiking cycle may not be over, with governor Lesetja Kganyago reiterating the bank's independence amid continued pressure about its inflation target.
The monetary policy committee (MPC) announced on Thursday that the repo rate would remain unchanged at 8.25%. Three of its members were in favour of this, while two wanted the rate hiked by 25 basis points...
