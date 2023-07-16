Row over I&J's 'mystery' BEE partner
But company says I&J remains empowered through new BEE transaction
16 July 2023 - 08:01
Mkhuseli Jack, chair of Main Street 198, took aim this week at the consortium that is set to replace it as I&J's B-BBEE partner, calling it a mysterious outfit that came out of nowhere at short notice.
JSE-listed food producer AVI, which owns I&J, the makers of frozen fish products, announced last week that it would discontinue the nearly 20-year B-BBEE transaction with Main Street and sign a new deal with Twincitiesworld. It said it gave Main Street adequate notice of the decision to discontinue the partnership...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now