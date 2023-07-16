'Pause' expected on interest rate hikes
There could be one more increase — but it will be the last, says Nedbank
16 July 2023 - 07:33
While economists expect the central bank to pause on interest rate hikes this week, the longer rates remain high, the more they affect consumers and businesses — and banks are making provision for this, said Banking Association South Africa MD Bongi Kunene this week.
Kunene told Business Times that while interest rate increases helped banks generate more returns, a longer, continued rate-hiking cycle will begin to have an effect on borrowers and, therefore, banks...
