Botswana scores in diamond deal
Government, De Beers hail 'measured' new agreement to split diamond sales equally over next 10 years
09 July 2023 - 06:55
Botswana has secured an unprecedented 50-50 split in its diamond riches that will kick in 10 years from now following “highly complex” negotiations with mining giant De Beers.
Under an in-principle agreement reached last weekend, Botswana’s share in the partnership immediately rises from 25% to 30%, and De Beers obtains an extension of Debswana’s mining licence to 2054...
