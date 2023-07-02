Business

Treasury helps to get 200,000 into work

BL Premium
02 July 2023 - 07:58

Having secured nearly 200,000 permanent jobs for South Africans, the National Treasury’s jobs fund is eyeing employment-creation opportunities in IT, maintenance and social services, according to its deputy director-general Najwah Allie-Edries.

The R9bn fund provides money on the basis that a project has funding from other sources. By the end of March, it had disbursed R6.42bn to projects that invested R13.1bn in matched funding, taking the amount channelled towards job creation to more than R19bn...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.