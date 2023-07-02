It’s unclear how the lapsing of the Botswana agreement without a new one in place will affect diamond mining operations
Having secured nearly 200,000 permanent jobs for South Africans, the National Treasury’s jobs fund is eyeing employment-creation opportunities in IT, maintenance and social services, according to its deputy director-general Najwah Allie-Edries.
The R9bn fund provides money on the basis that a project has funding from other sources. By the end of March, it had disbursed R6.42bn to projects that invested R13.1bn in matched funding, taking the amount channelled towards job creation to more than R19bn...
Treasury helps to get 200,000 into work
