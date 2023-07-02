Business can assist in tackling crime, CEO tells Black Business Council summit
Violent crime is the police’s department, but disrupting illicit supply chains and dealing with the construction mafia can be tackled by the sector, says Sibanye’s Neal Froneman
02 July 2023 - 07:49
Crime is costing companies billions in additional security, repairs to damaged infrastructure and the replacement of stolen goods, but business “can assist the government in tackling the scourge”.
Speaking at the Black Business Council summit in Kempton Park this week, Vodacom South Africa MD Sitho Mdlalose said the telco industry’s 25,000 base stations often fall prey to theft and vandalism, resulting in poor connectivity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now