The public broadcaster won’t be profitable while it is tied down by red tape, says Madoda Mxakwe
The failed peace mission shows that Pretoria has no sense of its priorities, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Ntanga Madzivhandila is a group specialist for people data analytics at Nedbank
Neal Froneman, the no-nonsense CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, who will join Remgro CEO Jannie Durand in leading a business-government initiative against crime and corruption, says they’ll set their own priorities and if there are attempts to “stonewall” them, they’ll go it alone.
“We’re very aware that certain elements may try to stonewall us but we’re designing our crime and corruption initiative so we can achieve 80% of our aims alone.”..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Newsmaker
‘We will chop them off at their knees’: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman on crime and corruption
Business is determined to bring down the criminal kingpins — with or without state help, says Froneman
Neal Froneman, the no-nonsense CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, who will join Remgro CEO Jannie Durand in leading a business-government initiative against crime and corruption, says they’ll set their own priorities and if there are attempts to “stonewall” them, they’ll go it alone.
“We’re very aware that certain elements may try to stonewall us but we’re designing our crime and corruption initiative so we can achieve 80% of our aims alone.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.