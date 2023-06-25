Business

Newsmaker

‘We will chop them off at their knees’: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman on crime and corruption

Business is determined to bring down the criminal kingpins — with or without state help, says Froneman

BL Premium
25 June 2023 - 06:31 CHRIS BARRON

Neal Froneman, the no-nonsense CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, who will join Remgro CEO Jannie Durand in leading a business-government initiative against crime and corruption, says they’ll set their own priorities and if there are attempts to “stonewall” them, they’ll go it alone.

“We’re very aware that certain elements may try to stonewall us but we’re designing our crime and corruption initiative so we can achieve 80% of our aims alone.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.