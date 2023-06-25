Business

Mr Price sets out growth strategy

The retailer aims to sell off excess stock and grow new acquisitions

25 June 2023 - 05:56 THABISO MOCHIKO

Mr Price Group’s apparel brands aim to clear excess stock that piled up as a result of electricity blackouts that cut trading hours. It is also seeking to diversify, grow its new acquisitions and open standalone stores for children’s clothing.

The owner of Miladys and Sheet Street said by the end of June all its stores will have backup power to ensure continuous operations during load-shedding...

