The public broadcaster won’t be profitable while it is tied down by red tape, says Madoda Mxakwe
The failed peace mission shows that Pretoria has no sense of its priorities, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Ntanga Madzivhandila is a group specialist for people data analytics at Nedbank
The fast fashion business model poses new challenges to South Africa’s tax and tariff regime, as seen in the case of China’s low-cost apparel supplier Shein, says Ayabonga Cawe, chief commissioner at the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac).
The department of trade, industry & competition, acting on complaints from organised labour and local retail groups, launched an investigation three months ago into whether Shein is meeting its tax obligations...
Fashion’s fast-moving target for Itac
Itac says the fast fashion business model, as exemplified by Shein, is causing some head-scratching over tax compliance
