Business

Fashion’s fast-moving target for Itac

Itac says the fast fashion business model, as exemplified by Shein, is causing some head-scratching over tax compliance

25 June 2023 - 05:39

The fast fashion business model poses new challenges to South Africa’s tax and tariff regime, as seen in the case of China’s low-cost apparel supplier Shein, says Ayabonga Cawe, chief commissioner at the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac).

The department of trade, industry & competition,   acting on complaints from organised labour and local retail groups, launched an investigation three months ago into whether Shein is meeting its tax obligations...

