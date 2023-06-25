Business

Farmers count the cost of devastating Cape floods

Losses estimated at R750m to R1bn for the agricultural sector in the Western Cape

BL Premium
25 June 2023 - 05:29 PHILANI NOMBEMBE and BOBBY JORDAN

Boland farmer Jaco Botha watched helplessly as two rivers burst their banks, sending a wall of water towards his vineyards and cattle in Rawsonville. 

"I had to move all of them from the field to here [close to the house].  This is the highest spot. They could have drowned," he said this week, mopping up after devastating floods led to an estimated R750m to R1bn in losses by the agricultural sector in the Western Cape...

