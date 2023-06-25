The public broadcaster won’t be profitable while it is tied down by red tape, says Madoda Mxakwe
Boland farmer Jaco Botha watched helplessly as two rivers burst their banks, sending a wall of water towards his vineyards and cattle in Rawsonville.
"I had to move all of them from the field to here [close to the house]. This is the highest spot. They could have drowned," he said this week, mopping up after devastating floods led to an estimated R750m to R1bn in losses by the agricultural sector in the Western Cape...
Farmers count the cost of devastating Cape floods
Losses estimated at R750m to R1bn for the agricultural sector in the Western Cape
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
