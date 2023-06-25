Business

Banks can’t afford friction with West, says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers

If tensions with Uncle Sam are left unchecked, it could affect this country’s access to is major trading partners, says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers

25 June 2023 - 06:45

The South African banking sector cannot afford the impact of friction with its major trading partners, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers warned this week. 

The “strong” sector, which can facilitate payments to trading partners, should be protected, he said. ..

