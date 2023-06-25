The public broadcaster won’t be profitable while it is tied down by red tape, says Madoda Mxakwe
The failed peace mission shows that Pretoria has no sense of its priorities, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Ntanga Madzivhandila is a group specialist for people data analytics at Nedbank
The South African banking sector cannot afford the impact of friction with its major trading partners, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers warned this week.
The “strong” sector, which can facilitate payments to trading partners, should be protected, he said. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Banks can’t afford friction with West, says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers
If tensions with Uncle Sam are left unchecked, it could affect this country’s access to is major trading partners, says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers
The South African banking sector cannot afford the impact of friction with its major trading partners, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers warned this week.
The “strong” sector, which can facilitate payments to trading partners, should be protected, he said. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.