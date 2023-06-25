Business

Afrixembank’s free-trade dream

The AfCFTA seeks to turn Africa into the largest regional free-trade area in history and lift 50-million Africans out of poverty

25 June 2023 - 06:15

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) aims to double its assets and guarantee book to $60bn by 2029 as it seeks to expand its support of intra-Africa trade. 

This week Benedict Oramah, Afreximbank president, said: “It took the bank 30 years to reach $30bn in total assets and guarantee. I look ahead with confidence and declare that the bank will double its size to $60bn in less than six years...

