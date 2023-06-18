Business Thanks to Netflix, this tiny Swiss village has more visitors than locals 'Crash Landing on You' has driven a tourism boom to the peaceful lakeside village of Iseltwald. Residents aren’t thrilled. B L Premium

The tiny fishing village of Iseltwald, Switzerland, is home to about 400 people. Located on the southern shore of Lake Brienz, it’s long been quiet and uneventful, rarely visited by outsiders — until a popular South Korean TV show put it on the map for global travellers, practically overnight.

Since September 2022, Iseltwald has been hosting huge numbers of Asian tourists, mostly from South Korea and Southeast Asia. The volume of day-trippers has become so intense — sometimes outnumbering locals — that the village launched a double-decker bus service this month to ferry them to the scenic spots they come to see...