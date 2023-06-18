Business

Telkom: state might not sell

The government doesn't want to sell its stake in Telkom, sources say.

18 June 2023 - 06:56 THABISO MOCHIKO

The minister overseeing the government’s sizeable equity stake in Telkom is not in favour of the state relinquishing or diluting its 40% shareholding in the telecoms company. 

Business Times has learned from numerous sources in and outside of government that communications & digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele is opposed to government reducing its stake in Telkom. The Mail & Guardian also reported Gungubele as saying he would be worried if the government were to support a majority stake elsewhere...

