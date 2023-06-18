Telkom: state might not sell

The government doesn't want to sell its stake in Telkom, sources say.
The minister overseeing the government’s sizeable equity stake in Telkom is not in favour of the state relinquishing or diluting its 40% shareholding in the telecoms company.
Business Times has learned from numerous sources in and outside of government that communications & digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele is opposed to government reducing its stake in Telkom. The Mail & Guardian also reported Gungubele as saying he would be worried if the government were to support a majority stake elsewhere...
