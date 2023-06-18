The government doesn't want to sell its stake in Telkom, sources say.
Having lost 140,000 subscribers in South Africa due to load-shedding and the rising cost of living, MultiChoice is banking on subscriber growth in the rest of Africa, fintech, insurance and sports betting to boost profits.
Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator is likely to have lost more subscribers in April and May as levels of load-shedding intensified. In March, the final month of its financial year, 140,000 South Africans cancelled their subscriptions, mainly in the mid-level packages. ..
The Big Read
Multichoice plans to move beyond pay-TV
With load-shedding cutting subscriber numbers, it is moving to fintech, insurance and sports betting
