The government doesn't want to sell its stake in Telkom, sources say.
Let’s hope the bill languishes forgotten under the pile of plans in the president’s in-try
Mbali Primrose Skosana is the founder and CEO of PrimHive
South Africa should focus on attracting foreign investment and extending trade relations, the South African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Sacci) said after business confidence fell to a year low.
An index compiled by the chamber showed average business confidence declined to 106.9 in May from 107.1 a month earlier. The latest figure is the lowest since May 2022, when global headwinds exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine fuelled inflation and capital outflows. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Look after trade relations, Sacci warns
An index compiled by Sacci shows average business confidence declined
South Africa should focus on attracting foreign investment and extending trade relations, the South African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Sacci) said after business confidence fell to a year low.
An index compiled by the chamber showed average business confidence declined to 106.9 in May from 107.1 a month earlier. The latest figure is the lowest since May 2022, when global headwinds exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine fuelled inflation and capital outflows. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.