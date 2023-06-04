Madagascan telecom firm sees South Africa as the ideal springboard for further acquisitions on the continent.
The Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision to hike policy rates by 50 basis points to 8.25% last month received several criticisms.
Hantie Plomp is the founder and MD of Triplo4 Sustainable Solutions.
Rudzani Ligege, Transnet Freight Rail's executive manager of the crucial Durban-Johannesburg container corridor, which cable theft and sabotage last week reduced to 25% of its capacity, says they sent an SOS to the government asking for more effective policing and investigations, more arrests and quicker convictions.
“The call to the government has always been there, but this time it was more the urgency. We really need this, like yesterday; let's get it going...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Transnet sends SOS to government over freight chaos on Joburg-Durban corridor
TFR executive manager of key container route, Rudzani Ligege, calls for urgent action over sabotage and theft
Rudzani Ligege, Transnet Freight Rail's executive manager of the crucial Durban-Johannesburg container corridor, which cable theft and sabotage last week reduced to 25% of its capacity, says they sent an SOS to the government asking for more effective policing and investigations, more arrests and quicker convictions.
“The call to the government has always been there, but this time it was more the urgency. We really need this, like yesterday; let's get it going...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.