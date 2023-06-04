Madagascan telecom firm sees South Africa as the ideal springboard for further acquisitions on the continent.
Shareholder activist organisation Just Share has accused Thungela Resources of not taking climate change seriously through its limited plans to reduce coal mining after demand surged to all-time highs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Thungela AGM in Johannesburg this week, Just Share executive director Tracey Davies said the company does not present a compelling case for any science-based net zero strategy...
Activists haul booming Thungela over the coals
Company accused of putting climate change on back burner as profits soar
