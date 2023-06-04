Business

Activists haul booming Thungela over the coals

Company accused of putting climate change on back burner as profits soar

04 June 2023 - 07:16

Shareholder activist organisation Just Share has accused Thungela Resources of not taking climate change seriously through its limited plans to reduce coal mining after demand surged to all-time highs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Speaking on the sidelines of  the Thungela AGM in Johannesburg this week, Just Share executive director Tracey Davies said the company does not present a compelling case for any science-based net zero strategy...

