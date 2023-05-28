Economists at odd over the merits of the decision, though a winter of discontent is all but a certainty
What would help South Africa is an elevation of the discourse, so the focus is not on the politicians but on the eradication of the systems that allow bad politicians to thrive
Ashwill Kleinbooi is the restaurant support manager at Ocean Basket head office
As the South African Reserve Bank’s announcement of yet another repo rate hike battered the rand even further — with the currency trading at a low of R19.81 on Friday before recovering slightly — economists are once again divided, with one calling for governor Lesetja Kganyago and his team to be fired.
The Bank hiked the rate at which it lends to private banks by 50 basis points to 8.25% from the 7.75% announced in April. It is now at its highest level since 2009...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rate hike: all pain, no gain?
Economists at odd over the merits of the decision, though a winter of discontent is all but a certainty
As the South African Reserve Bank’s announcement of yet another repo rate hike battered the rand even further — with the currency trading at a low of R19.81 on Friday before recovering slightly — economists are once again divided, with one calling for governor Lesetja Kganyago and his team to be fired.
The Bank hiked the rate at which it lends to private banks by 50 basis points to 8.25% from the 7.75% announced in April. It is now at its highest level since 2009...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.