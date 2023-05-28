Germany endures its first recession since the Covid, as consumers tighten their purses

Economists at odd over the merits of the decision, though a winter of discontent is all but a certainty
Germany suffered its first recession since the start of the Covid pandemic, extinguishing hopes that Europe’s top economy could escape such a fate after the war in Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.
First-quarter output shrank 0.3% from the previous three months following a 0.5% drop between October and December, the statistics office said on Thursday. Its initial estimate, last month, was for stagnation...
