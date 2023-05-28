Business

EV policy to be finalised this year, says Patel

Critical step for an industry that accounts for about 4% of GDP

28 May 2023 - 08:43

The government's policy for electric vehicles (EVs) will be finalised this year, said minister of trade, industry & competition Ebrahim Patel this week — a critical step for an industry that accounts for about 4% of GDP. 

Patel, speaking this week ahead of his budget vote on Wednesday, said an electric vehicle policy would be out this year. ..

