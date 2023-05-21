Minister 'won't allow' environmental groups to stop power ships
De Beers, one of the largest diamond producers in the world, is confident talks with the Botswana government aimed at renewing its extraction partnership will yield a beneficial agreement for all parties.
Speaking on the sidelines of the opening of De Beers' new rough diamond sorting, sales and valuation facility in Sky Park Industrial, Kempton Park, Johannesburg, CEO Al Cook said he was optimistic a deal would benefit the company, government and people of Botswana...
De Beers optimistic on Botswana deal
I have huge respect for what the government is asking for — CEO Al Cook
