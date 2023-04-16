Head of Anglo American says the moment has arrived to act decisively or plunge to the bottom
Most indicators tell the story of a country in crisis, regardless of the huge sums of money committed at Cyril Ramaphosa’s fifth investment conference
We can all learn to cope with stress better
New credit consumers are mostly young people who are opening clothing accounts as they begin work, but they are also wary of expensive credit offers due to interest rate hike shocks, according to the latest study by US consumer credit agency TransUnion.
Speaking to Business Times, Weihan Sun, TransUnion's director for financial services research and consulting, said locally 57% of new credit to consumers was to Gen Zs, followed by millennials at 28%, Gen X at 9% and baby boomers at 6%. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Younger people better at managing credit
First-time users are more financially literate and more wary of taking on too much debt, a new study finds
New credit consumers are mostly young people who are opening clothing accounts as they begin work, but they are also wary of expensive credit offers due to interest rate hike shocks, according to the latest study by US consumer credit agency TransUnion.
Speaking to Business Times, Weihan Sun, TransUnion's director for financial services research and consulting, said locally 57% of new credit to consumers was to Gen Zs, followed by millennials at 28%, Gen X at 9% and baby boomers at 6%. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.