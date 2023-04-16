Business

Younger people better at managing credit

First-time users are more financially literate and more wary of taking on too much debt, a new study finds

16 April 2023 - 07:19

New credit consumers are mostly young people who are opening clothing accounts as they begin work, but they are also wary of expensive credit offers due to interest rate hike shocks, according to the latest study by US consumer credit agency TransUnion.

Speaking to Business Times, Weihan Sun, TransUnion's director for financial services research and consulting, said locally 57% of new credit to consumers was to Gen Zs, followed by millennials at 28%, Gen X at 9% and baby boomers at 6%. ..

