Wesgro plans ambitious air cargo export drive for the Western Cape

Cape Town focuses on aviation, trade and tourism for economic development

02 April 2023 - 08:12

Wesgro has plans to grow the Western Cape’s estimated R137bn worth of exports five-fold by leveraging increased air cargo capacity to get goods to their destination faster and help business by lowering the cost of exports.

Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, says about 70% of all exported goods from the province are perishables, including fish and fruit for markets such as the EU.  ..

