How the mega-rich are preparing for a new post-Covid world elsewhere.
There is palpable dissatisfaction with the ANC in business circles, with some players tempted by the idea of a war chest to guarantee the party is replaced, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Mikateko Mtsetweni is the tax manager at engineering technology company ABB
Coal giant Thungela Resources is in search of opportunities outside South Africa as it seeks to diversify risk away from local rail constraints.
CEO July Ndlovu told Business Times this week Thungela could score wins in bulk commodities and coal in particular, be it thermal coal or metallurgical coal. ..
Thungela seeks to cut chord with Transnet
Thungela seeks to cut reliance on the dysfunctional umbilical cord to Richards Bay
