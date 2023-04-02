Business

Thungela seeks to cut chord with Transnet

Thungela seeks to cut reliance on the dysfunctional umbilical cord to Richards Bay

02 April 2023 - 08:02 DINEO FAKU

Coal giant Thungela Resources is in search of opportunities outside South Africa as it seeks to diversify risk away from local rail constraints. 

CEO July Ndlovu told Business Times this week Thungela could score wins in bulk commodities and coal in particular, be it thermal coal or metallurgical coal. ..

