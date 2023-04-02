How the mega-rich are preparing for a new post-Covid world elsewhere.
There is palpable dissatisfaction with the ANC in business circles, with some players tempted by the idea of a war chest to guarantee the party is replaced, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Mikateko Mtsetweni is the tax manager at engineering technology company ABB
Three international start-ups this week announced their entry into South Africa, either as a major element of their global expansion or an opportunity to make an impact in the local market.
Human resources technology (HRtech) provider Atlas this week said it had raised $200m (about R3.6bn) to support global expansion, and planned to make South Africa its regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa (MEA)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA becomes a hot ticket for start-ups
Companies offering HRtech, meeting tech and 3D printing see a rosy future in Cape Town and Joburg
Three international start-ups this week announced their entry into South Africa, either as a major element of their global expansion or an opportunity to make an impact in the local market.
Human resources technology (HRtech) provider Atlas this week said it had raised $200m (about R3.6bn) to support global expansion, and planned to make South Africa its regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa (MEA)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.