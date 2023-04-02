Business

Botswana miners' union warns against new diamond deal

'Pact with Belgium-based company could put partnership with De Beers at risk'

02 April 2023 - 08:06 thapelo ndlovu

The Botswana Mineworkers Union(BMWU) has slammed a partnership between the government and diamond polishing and marketing company HB Antwerp, which will see the African nation take a 24% stake in the Belgium-based company — a deal that challenges a 50-year partnership with diamond giant De Beers. 

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said this week state gem trader Okavango Diamond Company would supply polished diamonds to HB Antwerp’s local subsidiary for value addition and resale, with the potential for generating higher revenues...

