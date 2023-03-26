The Reserve Bank is expected to lift the repo rate 25bp, raising the likelihood of forced home sales by stressed mortgage clients.
We might be heading towards a replay of Pretoria's failure to arrest Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir, writes Sam Mkokeli
Heinrich Visser is a corporate laughter coach
Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors, says South Africa’s pro-Russia foreign policy clashes with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reform programme and has “dire” long-term implications for trade relations.
“Our foreign policy is quite disconnected from any economic reality,” he says...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Newsmaker
SA shoots itself in the foot with Russian romance, says XA Global Trade Advisors boss
Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors, warns that the West might ditch SA as a trade partner over its foreign policy
Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors, says South Africa’s pro-Russia foreign policy clashes with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reform programme and has “dire” long-term implications for trade relations.
“Our foreign policy is quite disconnected from any economic reality,” he says...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.