Business

Newsmaker

SA shoots itself in the foot with Russian romance, says XA Global Trade Advisors boss

Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors, warns that the West might ditch SA as a trade partner over its foreign policy

BL Premium
26 March 2023 - 08:30 CHRIS BARRON

Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors, says South Africa’s pro-Russia foreign policy clashes with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reform programme and has “dire” long-term implications for trade relations.

“Our foreign policy is quite disconnected from any economic reality,” he says...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.