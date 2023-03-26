Putin arrest warrant prompts South Africa to seek legal advice

The Reserve Bank is expected to lift the repo rate 25bp, raising the likelihood of forced home sales by stressed mortgage clients.
The government is seeking legal advice on how to handle an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin if the Russian leader attends a Brics summit in South Africa in August.
The ICC issued the warrant on March 18 for war crimes related to the alleged abduction of children from Ukraine. South Africa is a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the court, and may be obliged to execute the arrest order...
